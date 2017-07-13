Announcing The 2017 Fast Company Innovation Festival In New York City

The third annual Fast Company Innovation Festival will take over New York City October 23-27, with more than 125 dynamic and surprising Fast Tracks—Fast Company’s brand of innovative field trips inside the hottest companies—and keynote talks at the 92Y, a cultural jewel on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. We will also be hosting panel discussions, workshops, and curated networking experiences at Convene, an unconventional event space built for meaningful connections and immersive experiences, located at 237 Park Avenue.

Attendees will hear from inspiring business leaders, including Jonah Peretti, CEO of BuzzFeed; Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America; Jay Parikh, head of engineering and infrastructure at Facebook; Elaine Welteroth, editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue; James Anderson, head of government innovation programs at Bloomberg Philanthropies; Laura Alber, CEO of Williams-Sonoma; Andy Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen; Leila Janah, founder and CEO of Samasource; and dozens more.

Intimate Fast Track sessions take attendees inside the offices of the most creative enterprises around the city, including Bleacher Report, Casper, DonorsChoose, Droga5, frog, Giphy, Hudson Yards, Microsoft, Nelson Byrd Woltz, Paddle8, Pinterest, Snøhetta, Wieden + Kennedy, and many more.

Our 2017 festival theme, Leading with Optimism, challenges participants to effect positive change in their careers and industries during this era of dramatic upheaval in business, politics, and culture. Some 10,000 attendees will have the chance to meet and collaborate with like-minded and creative peers.

Learn more and buy tickets here. New speakers and Fast Tracks are added every week.

