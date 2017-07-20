Cortana’s next gig is on a slick thermostat

Microsoft wants to take its Cortana voice assistant beyond just smart speakers and Windows devices , and its next move appears to be onto a connected thermostat from Johnson Controls . The GLAS thermostat will detect when someone’s in the room, alter its settings based on indoor and outdoor air quality, and of course respond to spoken commands.

The notion of a voice-controlled thermostat isn’t new. The new Ecobee 4 has Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant built in, and connected speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home can both control thermostats from Nest and Honeywell. But like the Cortana-powered Invoke speaker, GLAS seems to be a bit more business-focused. Johnson Controls doesn’t currently sell thermostats direct to consumers, and while a promo video mentions home use, it also shows the device in lots of office and industrial settings. Pricing and availability information might help clarify the matter, but Microsoft isn’t offering that just yet.