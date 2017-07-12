Now You Can Broadcast Facebook Live Videos From Virtual Reality

Today, three months after Facebook officially launched its social VR platform Spaces, it is introducing the ability to shoot and broadcast live video from inside Spaces, either to users’ Facebook friends or publicly to the whole world.

The idea is fairly simple. Spaces allows up to four people–each of whom must have an Oculus Rift VR headset–to hang out together in VR. Together, they can talk, chat, draw, create new objects, watch 360-degree videos, share photos, and much more. And now, they can live-broadcast everything they do in Spaces, much the same way that any Facebook user can produce live video of real life and share it with the world.

For Facebook, this is one more move geared toward showing what’s possible in virtual reality, and, hopefully, inspiring more people to try it out and, eventually, buy headsets and VR content. Just this week, for example, Oculus–which Facebook bought in 2012 for what turned out to be $3 billion–announced a temporary $200 price cut on the Rift, lowering the cost of the headset and an included set of Touch controllers to $398.

“The whole point of this,” says Mike Booth, the head of product for Facebook Spaces, “is that this is a social building block. We’re trying to create an ecosystem, and experiment with different things, to come up with fun things to do with each other in social VR. We want to communicate clearly that VR is for everyone….that [everyone] can participate, and see all the awesome things you can do in VR.”

One-To-Many

When Facebook first launched Spaces, it enabled live Messenger video chats between users in VR and those in the real world. That quickly became one of the most popular things people do in Spaces. But that is one-to-one, meaning only one person on the outside could view the video. By implementing full Facebook Live functionality, everyone can tune in, opening up a wide variety of possible interactive scenarios.