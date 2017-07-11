The Developing World Is Turning Its Poop Problem Into A Resource

In Ghana , just 15% of the population has access to decent sanitation. In the city of Kumasi, for example, around 40% of the population relies on public toilets, yet there’s just one such toilet for every 1,000 people . Human waste is often left out in the open or funneled into the ocean, where it contaminates the water supply–leading to nearly 20,000 deaths each year due to diarrheal diseases.

Sanitation might be “the dirty industry,” but to Cheryl Hicks, CEO of the Toilet Board Coalition (TBC)–an alliance of companies like Kimberly-Clark and Unilever, and nonprofits like The World Bank and WaterAid, dedicated to providing sanitation worldwide by 2030–it’s “the business opportunity of the decade,” Hicks tells Fast Company. The TBC was founded in 2014, and in January 2016, it launched The Toilet Accelerator as a way to provide business support to emerging sanitation entrepreneurs in the developing world.

The first year of the accelerator focused on the toilets themselves–TBC brought together a small cohort of businesses like Svadha in India, which were working to manufacture toilets at scale. Under the guidance of executives from Kimberly-Clark and Unilever, Svadha was, for instance, able to grow its sales by 200%, but as those toilet manufacturing companies scaled, they hit a bit of a wall: They still didn’t know what to do with the waste itself.

“They were becoming more and more successful at selling toilets, but they had customers coming to them and saying they still had an issue with the waste,” Hicks says.

So for the cohort launched at the beginning of this year, TBC is supporting businesses that are tackling waste in the developing world by employing circular economy principles. In the field of sanitation, a circular economy necessitates thinking of human waste as “resources” that can be recycled and effectively reused.

One of those businesses is Safi Sana, which was founded in 2010 with offices in Amsterdam and Accra, Ghana, when a group of executives from businesses and NGOs including Aqua for All, Shell, and Rabobank came together with the idea “to do something in sanitation, but something more groundbreaking than the traditional building of toilets,” Aart van den Beukel, managing director of Safi Sana, tells Fast Company.

Van den Beukel, who had a background in small business entrepreneurship, came on board to direct the initiative that would become Safi Sana soon after. He traveled to Accra in 2010 to launch a small pilot, the idea being that they could collect fecal waste from toilets, mix it with organic waste from agricultural operations and food markets, and use an anaerobic digester to convert the waste into biogas that fuels electricity generators; the remaining waste can be turned into compost.