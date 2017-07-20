Air France doesn’t want you to call its new millennial-focused airline “low cost”

Like an old guy on Tinder , Air France wants to make itself more appealing to young people. The airline just announced its new plan to hook up with the “young and connected” travel market —an airline called Joon. (Because they couldn’t just call it the dollar-sign eye emoji?)

The new airline is aimed at “the millennials (18 to 35 year-olds), whose lifestyles revolve around digital technology,” Air France said in a statement, adding that the new brand has been “entirely designed to meet their requirements and aspirations.” The company didn’t release any details about how they will appeal to those flying net natives, but we’re guessing free in-flight wi-fi, Instagrammable snack options, and selfie-worthy décor in millennial pink.

While much has been said about how millennials love saving money (or at least the money they aren’t spending on avocado toast), they won’t be able to do it on Joon, because Air France adamantly says it is not a low-cost airline, but “will offer original products and services that reflect those of Air France.” Joon will start on short flights in the fall, before rolling out long-haul flights in 2018. [H/T The Local]