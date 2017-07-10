Least Creative Thing Of The Day: Famous Musicians Defend Sexist Harassment From A Punk Rock Icon

It seems like you can’t throw a rock without hitting a person in entertainment who will decry the sexism of the current administration. There’s no shortage of artists, musicians, actors, and more who are very expressive as they lament the fact that the “grab ’em by the pussy” guy holds the highest office in the land, or share their outrage regarding the President’s statements about Mika Brzezinski, or call out the misogyny of pundits who argue that women are unfit to lead because they don’t like the way their voices sound.

Here’s the guitarist for the alt-rock band The Offspring making just such a point on Twitter just last week: It's hard believe that misogyny is still this big a problem in our country, but here's proof. It might even be worse now. #magamyass https://t.co/pdiBYxXoWl — CallMeNoodlesDammit! (@TheGnudz) July 3, 2017 The Offspring aren’t a band that are particularly relevant these days, but this sentiment of Kevin John Wasserman, who goes by the stage name “Noodles,” is—because it comes just days before Wasserman posted a lengthy defense of undeniably misogynistic behavior from Leonard Grave Phillips, frontman for legendary Southern California punk band The Dickies. Phillips, at a Warped Tour performance in late June, decided to respond to a female crew member who displayed a sign during the band’s set that read “Teen girls deserve respect, not gross jokes from disgusting old men! Punk shouldn’t be predatory!” The sign, according to Noisey, was a response to Phillips’ habit of making jokes about having sex with teenagers from the stage. Phillips’ reaction to seeing the sign was captured on video: I didn't think this was still allowed at @VansWarpedTour pic.twitter.com/VcVsZl93aH — Netflix Origanal (@thechubbywubby) June 26, 2017 The rant is fairly shocking, even from a frontman whose stage persona involves provoking shock. It’s not the first time in recent years that Phillips has crossed lines on stage, either—in 2015, he apologized for hitting a female fan, explaining that he “konked a gal on the head while pulling her hair” because she had touched a stage prop. This time out, though, the apology was somewhat less than sincere: he acknowledged that the word he called her that began with a “C” is “inflammatory,” and that he “should have called her an ‘asshole,'” but otherwise defended his behavior as part of a stage routine that he’s been performing for years. (“It wasn’t my proudest moment, but neither was the time I urinated on the audience,” he explained.)

