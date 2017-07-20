The ACLU is suing the Trump administration over its secret “religious liberty” plan

The ACLU is trying to force the Trump administration to provide concrete details about a vaguely worded May 4 executive order supposedly aimed at promoting free speech and religious liberty. Louise Melling, the group’s deputy legal director, said in a Daily Beast post today that the order is woefully short on specifics and, so far, federal agencies have refused to be more transparent about it.

“Earlier this year, the ACLU filed requests with various federal agencies demanding information on how the administration was planning to expand religious exemptions that pave the way for discrimination. None of those federal agencies complied. That’s why we are suing today. We are looking to unmask everything we can about Trump’s plan, so we can best expose the threat he poses to the rights and dignity of countless Americans.”

The order is feared to be an attempt to let employers discriminate against women and members of the LGBT community based on religious objections. Check out Melling’s full post here.

And if you want to learn more about what the ACLU is doing to take on Trump, you can meet the man leading the resistance at Fast Company‘s New York headquarters on Monday, July 24, where ACLU executive director Anthony Romero will be on hand as part of our “Inside Story” series. Get tickets here.

[Photo: Flickr user Jom Mattis]