Women In Tech Need To Unionize

When it comes to the conversation about women in tech, there’s good news and bad news.

The good news is that the grand illusion of a Silicon Valley meritocracy has been called out. By this point, most of us are willing to admit that hard work and bright ideas aren’t always enough to rise above the double standards that plague every aspect of society. Though the disbelievers linger stubbornly in our peripheries (men are three times more likely to believe tech is a meritocracy), the numbers at least stand unwaveringly against them.

Only 7% of U.S. Venture Capital decision-makers are women.

The average woman developer makes almost 30% less than her male counterpart.

Only 20% of the 2016 Fortune 100 CIOs were women.

These stats–along with the recent rash of sexual harassment allegations–paint a picture of an industry that unwittingly treats women as second-class citizens.

Yet despite being aware of tech’s gender problem, we haven’t found a solution. Despite the visibility of diversity-oriented initiatives at big companies, the gender gap and sexual harassment remains a deeply pervasive, systemic problem. And while women like Susan Wu, Cheryl Sew Hoy, Ellen Pao, and Sheryl Sandberg have paved the way in speaking out, the backlash they face is both disheartening and dissuasive for other women.

On the one hand we’re very much inspired by these brave women, but on the other, their experiences embed a sense of fear in us about the real repercussions of taking a stand. Future hire-ability issues, shaming, and name-calling are just a few of the things that women have to face when they call out anything from preferential treatment to unequal pay to unwanted sexual attention.

Analysis around this issue has revealed one of the major links between tech and the rest of the world. Investors fuel the tech industry and have concentrated power over the industry. Historically, those with the power to invest have mostly been white men. According to the Forbes 2016 Midas List, women make up 8% of investment teams. Black and Latino individuals come in at a staggering 1%. Add to this the inherent in-group favoritism—the idea that people favor those who are similar to them—and you have a recipe for self-perpetuating hegemony in which anyone who is not white or male has a harder chance of tapping into circles of real power.