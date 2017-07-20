Funding for cultural orgs would be tied to diversity under NYC plan

Employees and board members of such cultural landmarks as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Carnegie Hall, the American Museum of Natural History, and others could soon get a lot less homogenous. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is mandating that these organizations provide data on their boards and staff to the city. Future funding for the groups would then be linked to efforts to “meaningfully” diversify the ranks currently dominated by white male executives and wealthy industry mavens .

Sixty-seven percent of city residents identify as minorities, but only 38% of the workforce of these organization are minorities. De Blasio didn’t set specific goals overall, rather the organizations will be required to target “meaningful goals.”

During a time when so many diversity programs are failing to make a measurable difference, some suggest tying compensation to diversity goals as a way to ensure progress.

[Photo: Flickr user Mike Steele]