Detroit 1967 social media accounts will live-tweet the events of the 1967 Detroit riot and unrest

This July will mark the 50th anniversary of the Detroit riot that began in the early hours of July 23, 1967. It was one of the most contentious events of the 1960s, which exposed just how strained race relations were in most of the U.S. at the time as well as shedding light on the institutional racism ingrained in our society. In order to commemorate the historic event, the Detroit Free Press, which won a Pulitzer for its original coverage, wants to reimagine what the reporting of the event would be like if social media existed at the time.
That’s why the publication will be live-tweeting the unfolding of the 50-year-old as if it were happening live on its anniversary days this year. “The result will be our approximation of what social media would have looked like if digital journalism existed at that time,” the Detroit Free Press said in a statement. You can follow along with the live-tweeting of the historic events via the Detroit1967 account on Facebook, the @Detroit_1967 account on Twitter, and the @Detroit_1967 account on Instagram.
Follow along here as @freep brings the #Detroit67 unrest to the present, with real-time updates starting July 23. pic.twitter.com/ZeBHFWA3em
