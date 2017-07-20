Detroit 1967 social media accounts will live-tweet the events of the 1967 Detroit riot and unrest

This July will mark the 50th anniversary of the Detroit riot that began in the early hours of July 23, 1967. It was one of the most contentious events of the 1960s, which exposed just how strained race relations were in most of the U.S. at the time as well as shedding light on the institutional racism ingrained in our society. In order to commemorate the historic event, the Detroit Free Press, which won a Pulitzer for its original coverage, wants to reimagine what the reporting of the event would be like if social media existed at the time.