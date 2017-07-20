The U.S. has lifted the laptop ban on flights from Saudi Arabia

The lifting of the ban came after Saudi Arabian Airlines, the only airline in Saudi Arabia that offers direct flights to the U.S., agreed to comply with increased security measures, reports the BBC. The ban, which the U.S. government imposed on direct flights from eight Muslim-majority countries earlier this year, affected those flying from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh because both offer direct flights from Saudi Arabia to the U.S.