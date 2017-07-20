NASA just dumped hundreds of videos of aerospace history online

The space agency is in the process of posting 500 videos to both its Armstrong Flight Research Center YouTube page and its Armstrong Flight Research Center videos gallery. So far about 300 of the 500 videos have been uploaded, which cover decades’ worth of aerospace history, including the SR-71 stealth jet takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in 1991. NASA hopes the videos will inform more people about the breadth of work it does and the achievements it makes every year.