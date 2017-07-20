Here are the 3 things the next Uber CEO needs, according to its SVP of strategy

The beleaguered ride sharer’s senior vice president of leadership and strategy, Frances Frei, told Recode ( via the Verge ) that the person who steps in to pick up the reins as CEO after Travis Kalanick’s abrupt departure last month needs to possess:

1. “Reverence” for the international nature of Uber‘s business. “Silicon Valley is its own thing. And then there’s the U.S. And then there’s everywhere else.”

2. The ability to understand that Uber is not just a tech company but an operations company, too.

3. The ability to understand and appreciate that Uber is an “organization of 15,000 people that has been through a lot.”