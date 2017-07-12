These Are The 5 Kinds Of Summer Horror Movies You’re Getting This Year

As any student of cinema history already knows, the blockbuster era came about by scaring viewers senseless.

Jaws hit theaters like a tidal wave in the summer of ’75, and nothing was the same again. For one thing, not one person in the world went back to the beach for the rest of the year. More importantly, though, summer suddenly became the season for big-tent crowdpleasers. That objective would eventually usher in Will Smithian fare and all the Marvel offerings. During that first summer, however, it was all about the fear of jagged, Ginsu-sharp teeth flossing with your torso-skin.

Steven Spielberg’s beloved shark thriller may be a marvel of craft and storytelling, but it also shares some DNA with horror movies. Perhaps that’s why “Summer Horror Movies” remains a genre unto itself to this day. Have a look below at Fast Company‘s breakdown of the five kinds of SHMs and which ones will have you gripping your seatmate’s triceps this year.

Blockbuster

Blockbusters are studio horror movies with a lot of money behind them and some kind of built-in event element. Think 2013’s The Conjuring, which unearthed every classic scare tactic–from evil toy to exorcism–to reap in high grosses and spawn its own cinematic universe.

This year’s primary would-be Blockbuster is the late-summer entry It. The Stephen King adaptation–a remake if you count the terrifying 1990 TV movie–had a troubled production that saw filmmaker Cary Fukunaga come and go. A tantalizingly dark first trailer, however, has fans’ hopes high.

Franchise

The Franchise is what nearly every Summer Horror Movie aspires to be; well, except for those that kill off their entire casts, and even then sometimes the sequels keep coming. Although horror franchises like Saw and Paranormal Activity are often saved for Halloween, summertime scary movies like The Purge or Insidious keep viewers coming back.