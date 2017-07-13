Why Did Spotify Hire This Expert In Music-Making AI?

If and when the robots finally take over, Spotify will be ready. The streaming music leader just hired Francios Pachet, a French professor and artificial intelligence researcher focused, among other things, on teaching computers to create their own music. But why?

Officially, Pachet will head up Spotify’s new Creator Technology Research Lab in Paris. The lab “will focus on making tools to help artists in their creative process,” according to a blog post from Spotify. The blurb doesn’t go into any more detail than that, but a rundown of Pachet’s previous work invites a few educated guesses.

Until recently, Pachet led Sony’s Computer Science Laboratory in Paris, which he helped found 20 years ago. In that capacity, he worked on a range of music intelligence technologies, including a project called Flow Machines that aims to teach computers how to understand musical style and composition.

The end result is a system that can auto-generate music in a given style and serve as a sort of creative companion for artists. Earlier this year, the Flow Machines team released “Daddy’s Car,” a Beatles-inspired song that it claimed was the “first structured A.I. pop song.” (French composer Benoît Carré arranged and produced the songs, and wrote the lyrics.)

Over the last two years, the field of AI-assisted music has witnessed a dramatic growth in ability and output. Projects like Google’s Magenta and IBM’s Watson have taken their own crack at feeding musical rules and knowledge into machines in order to teach them how to mimic human creativity. The results don’t quite stand alone as anything you’d want to listen to on your commute, but like Pachet’s work, both companies say their efforts are less about replacing artists and more about supplementing the creative process with automation.

Spotify is no stranger to advanced AI. Its 2013 acquisition of the Echo Nest brought some of the brightest minds in acoustic analysis and machine learning to the company, which wasted no time flexing this expertise to build music curation features like Release Radar, Discover Weekly, and Daily Mix, among a slew of other features. But while Spotify has invested heavily in AI for purposes of music discovery and distribution, this is the first time the company has turned to machines for help with the creation side of the music equation.

Related: How Google’s Music-Making AI Learns From Human Minds At Festivals