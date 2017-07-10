Why Adidas Is Going Beyond Fitness With Its New “All Day” Lifestyle App

We’ve been tracking our steps, runs, sleep and more on apps for a while now. The Nike Plus iPod was announced in 2006. Its app launched in 2010. Fitbit was founded in 2007. Beyond the running and exercise tracking, there’s a plethora of sleep apps, yoga apps, nutrition apps, and more, all aimed at helping us use data to fine tune our daily lives.

Now Adidas has launched its own new app platform designed for women, aimed at consolidating all those different app types into one. The “All Day” app serves up daily ideas, techniques, and inspiration from leading experts across four areas of athletic performance: movement, nutrition, mindset, and rest.

Adidas’ All Day marketing strategy lead Meg Burich says the brand looked at the fitness and tracking app space, as well as the targets Adidas had identified in the women’s market, which had become a bigger focus for the brand than ever before. After researching future fitness trends, and looking at how they could use those insights to add value and answer some of the fitness needs women have right now.

“In the app space we noticed a few things,” says Burich. “We had just come out of the 10,000 steps trend, which got a lot of people into the app space, but while that approach was enlightening for people, then what? They had calibrated their day, figured out what was a good day, what was a bad day, then stopped wearing their devices and engaging in the long run. So we asked ourselves what we could do to help people stay engaged with a healthy routine.”

The brand also looked at the specific trends within the female fitness market, and as people are starting to use technology to manage their whole health, through exercising, eating right, appreciating the value of sleep and meditation, Adidas wanted to find a way to create an experience that could address all of it. “That was key,” says Burich. “We wanted to create an experience that would stay with you and add value over time, and could marry all these four pillars of performance in one place.”

Beyond performance tracking, All Day revolves around content, with exercises, recipes and more. Adidas found that while many of us research on our own, gathering information on what’s new, what we should try, how we can optimize our life and fitness performance, there are also many contradicting studies and advice out there. Burich says they saw that as an opportunity to marry the science behind this stuff with influencers engaging on a social level to bring people new things to try that are grounded in science but is still really engaging.