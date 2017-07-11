LinkedIn Is Testing A New Feature That Matches You With A Mentor

Here’s what we know: Mentorship can be a valuable stepping stone to career advancement both for the mentee and their mentor. Yet, many of us never have a formal mentor relationship .

Which means that many workers looking to advance their career have to look outside their companies to find a mentor. LinkedIn thinks it may have found a solution to this problem based on observing its users’ activity.

Hari Srinivasan, director of product management at LinkedIn, says that people naturally start talking to others within their companies to get career advice. However, he points out, “As people spend less and less time at a company, it’s hard to find people you need to talk to.” Internal analysis of user actions revealed that 89% of senior leaders on LinkedIn would be interested in giving advice. Among those seeking advice, exploring career options was one of the top issues they wanted to discuss with a mentor.

Today, LinkedIn is testing out a new free service for members that will match them with other professionals who can give them that much needed career advice. “Think of it as a new form of mentorship that’s virtual, lightweight, and that fits today’s changing workplace,” says Suzi Owens, group manager of Consumer Products at LinkedIn.

The way it works is fairly straightforward. There will be a dedicated spot on your profile called “your dashboard,” which is private and can be accessed on desktop or mobile. This will display the “career advice hub” where you can sign up to be a mentor or a mentee.

The first screen is a basic overview of the function and its value for both those giving and getting advice. From there, you are instructed to provide specifics on who you’d like to talk to with parameters such as region, industry, school, etc. The next screen gives you an option to refine preferences by type of advice such as entrepreneurship, job search, career growth, etc.

As soon as the preferences are entered, LinkedIn’s matching algorithm will immediately send recommendations for matches. If you have multiple requests out, you can swipe to see all the matches. If you select someone who is a match they will get a message immediately notifying them of your interest to connect. Once both parties agree, they can start talking either on LinkedIn’s platform or take the conversation offline, if they prefer.