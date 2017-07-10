Boss-Speak Decoded: From “I Like How You’re Thinking” To “I’m Working Late Tonight”

It’s no surprise that bosses can often have a language all their own. From shorthand in emails to cryptic sayings that infer one thing but mean another, it can be tricky to comprehend what your manager is saying from day to day. And if you’re like most employees, you simply want to do good work and deliver what the boss wants.

Instead of going another week trying to decipher what your manager is saying, we thought we’d pitch in with a handy guide. Crack the code to every one of your manager’s phrases in no time. Here are nine things managers say, and what they really mean.

1. “When You Get A Chance, Can You Send That To Me?”

Translation: “Send me the documents that I needed an hour ago, please.” There is an underlying immediacy to this type of question. Don’t miss the cues.

2. “That’s A Good Idea, But . . . “

In this instance, your manager has heard what you’ve said but doesn’t think it’s actually a good idea. He or she cannot shoot down your idea, so they try to pad their forthcoming remark with some positive reinforcement. They’re trying to be kind, so kudos to them.

3. “Can You Take A Look At These Numbers?”

If your manager pokes his head out of his office and asks you this question, he doesn’t mean that you should do it in a couple of hours. The subtext of that text is that you should review the data with a fine-toothed comb asap.

4. “I Like How You’re Thinking . . . “

This phrase is often said before a manager transitions into mentor mode. While you may be on the right track, your manager is letting you know that you need a bit more direction. The good thing is that she or he is willing to help you. Ask questions and seek guidance–now’s your chance.