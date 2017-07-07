This Is What Life Would Be Like In A Family of Social Media Influencers

WHO: Long-running satirical CBC show, This Is That.

WHY WE CARE: Earlier this year, Fast Company highlighted a funny and poignant short film about a father who tears his family apart with his quest to become a social media celebrity. (The film had extra gravitas because it was made by comedian-turned-Vine-star Will Sasso.) Now, a video from Canada’s beloved CBC Radio shows what would happen if the entire family were in on the quest as well.

“Meet the Social Media Influencer Family” gives viewers a peek inside the Anderson home, whose residents have a collective 7 million followers. There are many staged photos, like the kind taken by your friends who are liars, and cross-channel collaboration takes the place of actual bonding. Perhaps most sad and true to life, however, is what happens when the iPhones (briefly!) stop filming: the family sits together silently checking the engagement levels on everything they’ve just posted. Their rare moments of non-performative living are restricted to checking how the performance went over with the audience. Of course, that’s nothing like your life, though. Imagine if you were obsessed with how well your tweets went over…