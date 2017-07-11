How Illustrating Coloring Books (Sort Of) Fixed My Anxious Mind

When HarperCollins first approached me in 2015 about illustrating coloring books for adults, I was skeptical. The coloring fad had already become ubiquitous by then, as a kind of mental detox that could supposedly boost mindfulness and even improve mental health.

Personally, I wasn’t sure how true or false those claims might be. Despite being a freelance illustrator, the last time I’d actually colored in a coloring book was in grade school. What I did know was that my deadline-driven profession left me feeling stressed a lot of the time; it didn’t matter that it involved a lot of drawing and coloring.

But I agreed to give it a shot, and my first coloring book, Fairies in Wonderland, came out in 2016. I’ve since illustrated three coloring books. In the process I’ve learned a thing or two about the relationship between mindfulness and work, and how to inhabit the present when you aren’t the kind of person who’s particularly good at that.

Work Is Still Work . . .

While my work does involve coloring, I really hadn’t stopped to ask myself whether that (or any other) aspect of being an illustrator affected my mindfulness day to day. Long before illustrating my first coloring book, I’d been very aware that when I draw it sometimes feels as though the world falls away and disappears. I’m left in a space where the only thing I’m attuned to is the thing right in front of me–in most cases, the drawing I’m creating.

This type of deep focus is something lots of people struggle to get into, so in one sense, I feel lucky that it’s a natural part of my work. Our daily lives are full of distractions that make these single-focus states difficult to achieve, let alone inhabit on anything like a regular basis. Hence the appeal of an activity like coloring. Still, when I began working on my first coloring book, I certainly didn’t feel like I’d stepped into some hypnotic world; my job was to construct a space for others to enter their own. Focusing intensely on my drawing wasn’t exactly the same as meditating. In fact, it was the opposite—there was absolutely nothing mystical about it. It wasn’t rejuvenating at all; the work I was doing was simply work.

When I was younger, I clung to the typical romantic ideal about artists’ creative process, the notion that artists assume a totally different headspace for conjuring up their creations. But my process is nothing like that, just as many people’s work (creative or otherwise) often has to be pretty methodical and planned out in order for anything to actually get done.

For me, that first means deciding on a concept, then developing images that together form a coherent visual story. It’s a creative puzzle, to be sure, but solving it isn’t exactly a meditative experience. The drawings need to produce a kind of rhythm in the way they relate to each other as well as to the book as a whole, all while being able to stand on their own. In this sense, my approach to the coloring book was no different than were I illustrating a children’s storybook, or anything else with a series of sequential images. It was only after I’d built this framework and moved onto the decoration that the experience became—to my surprise—mindful.