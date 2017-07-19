Away is going beyond suitcases to become a full-fledged media company

Travel brand Away launched with a single product: a high-quality hardshell suitcase that, priced starting at $225, is much less expensive than comparable suitcases on the market.

As it expands, it hasn’t focused on adding additional products to its range. Instead, it’s focused on creating content for customers. Today, it is launching a quarterly print magazine called Here, which is a collection of stories and photographs by experts from different parts of the world. A magazine will be included with every Away suitcase and will also be available for purchase on Away’s website for $10. The first issue features Rashida Jones on the cover.

The brand is about to launch other media products shortly. Stay tuned for more details.