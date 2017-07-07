It’s Time To Regulate The VC-Founder Relationship To Curb Sexual Harassment In Silicon Valley

A few weeks ago, my Fast Company coworker Ruth Reader posited that the time was ripe for a mass unmasking of the kind of workplace sexism that has been habitually swept under the rug. With the recent ousting of Fox News founder Roger Ailes and Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, perhaps we were finally seeing signs that allegations of harassment and sexism in the workplace are being taken seriously—that companies would no longer ignore the problem, look the other way, or try to silence women who come forward.

“Employment discrimination law has not caught up with evolving work relationships in many respects,” says Vicki Schultz, a Ford Foundation professor of Law and Social Science at Yale Law School. “Consider the turn toward casual or freelance, contract relationships instead of traditional employment relationships. The law should be changed to cover these relationships, too, when the contractees function the same way as employees.” Protecting The Powerful In fact, the laws that do address the VC-founder relationship tend to protect the investor and his or her investment in a company. This means the only option for a founder being harassed by a VC is to sue for intentional infliction of emotional distress—a broad claim that can be levied at even a random person with whom you have no relationship, working or otherwise. But the legal bar is higher in those situations, and such cases are typically harder to win. “There is this dynamic that is a weird relationship of dependence, and yet there’s not a lot of protection there for the founder,” Cherry says. In an industry that is overwhelmingly male, that dynamic is egregiously skewed toward the investor. It’s further compounded by the fact that female-led companies struggle to get funding in the first place: According to Fortune, 5% of VC deals last year involved women-led startups—and only 2% of overall VC funding was awarded to female founders. So while VCs invested $58.2 billion in companies with all-male founders, they spent just $1.46 billion on startups led by women. No wonder women are cowed into silence. One viable option for regulating the VC-founder relationship might be at the state level. Perhaps the industry could take a cue from the state law in California that protects unpaid interns from workplace harassment and discrimination. Unpaid interns are not considered employees unless they receive “significant remuneration,” and even paid interns are not automatically considered employees. In 2013, a New York City judge dismissed a sexual harassment claim by an unpaid intern, ruling that she did not qualify as an employee. New York and a handful of other states have since introduced laws shielding interns from harassment, but the majority of states still don’t offer any such protection. Cherry says it’s unlikely anything would be done on the national level to address the gray area of a relationship such as the one between VC and founder. But if lawmakers in California took up the cause, they could effect change on a state level, or even by municipality. In some states, Cherry says, extending protection to interns was as simple as tweaking the wording of existing laws to say “employees and interns” rather than just “employees.” It’s possible to apply that to the VC-founder relationship too, according to Cherry.

“Maybe there’s enough interest in a place like Silicon Valley that there would be a push toward doing something like that—to expanding that protection,” she says. A Lesson In NDAs After the Caldbeck story broke, we soon found out that his behavior was something of an open secret in Silicon Valley, stretching all the way back to his time at another VC firm, Lightspeed Ventures Partners. There, he harassed Stitch Fix founder and CEO Katrina Lake, who was coerced into signing a non-disparagement agreement that barred her from discussing Caldbeck’s misconduct. Niniane Wang, one of the women who spoke to The Information, claimed she had tried to expose Caldbeck for seven years and that he “kept threatening reporters.” One approach to regulating the VC-founder relationship might be found in state laws aimed at non-disparagement agreements: California law bars employers from requiring employees to sign NDAs that prohibit them from talking about their working conditions. Of course, as with Title VII, this excludes the VC-founder relationship, which likely explains why someone like Katrina Lake had few options when presented with one by Lightspeed. But Schultz believes that making changes to state law alone isn’t enough. “Federal solutions are needed so that VC firms and founders will be subject to uniform regulations throughout the country,” she says. Schultz claims that VC firms could sometimes be treated as an employment agency under Title VII. She points to Niniane Wang’s allegation against Caldbeck: According to The Information, Caldbeck tried to sleep with Wang “while informally trying to recruit her for a tech company job.” This would, however, only apply to select cases. A broader solution, Schultz says, would be to amend a statute that “prohibits racial discrimination in the making, enforcement performance, modification, and termination of contracts.” Expanding that to include sex discrimination would “reach not only the VC firms, but also potentially impose personal liability on the founders or other supervisors who participate in harassment,” she says. Tweaking the law could also be a preventive measure—perhaps investors would think twice about acting inappropriately with female entrepreneurs, or at the very least, they might not enjoy impunity. Still, while changes to the law are significant, they likely won’t be as effective without a sweeping change in mind-set. Harassment is often less about sexual desire and more about making women feel like they don’t belong in that space. “I think harassment has often been used to exclude people,” Cherry says.

