Amazon is sending a truck full of trending items around the country

As a fashion and retail reporter, the buzzword “experiential retail” pops up in my inbox several times a day. Now, it seems that Amazon is jumping on the bandwagon. Or rather, truck.

Since February 2016, Amazon has been testing a “Treasure Truck” in the Seattle area, which cruises around, full of new, trending, or local items, then stops for people to pop in and score deals on these items. Surprises on the truck included free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, trips to Brazil for lucky customers, and the GoPro Hero2 at 64% off.

The experiment has clearly been a success, since Amazon is ready to send the truck to other cities. Stay tuned. We’ll let you know where the truck is headed next as soon as we know.