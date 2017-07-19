Ready or not, Samsung’s Bixby assistant is here

So much for an indefinite delay . Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant is now available for all Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users in the United States , the Verge reports . Both phones launched in April , but lacked Bixby support as Samsung reportedly worked through some language recognition and big-data issues . Users can now tap the dedicated Bixby button on either phone or say “Hi Bixby” to wake the assistant.

Compared to Apple’s Siri and Google’s Assistant, Bixby’s main attraction is its ability to perform tasks within existing apps, so users can say something like “Post my last photo to Instagram.” The system has lots of potential, but an early preview program got mixed reviews last month for its speech recognition problems and limited app support. Even with a public launch, Bixby will likely be a work in progress.