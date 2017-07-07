This Mobile Company Found The Cheapest Marketing Strategy Possible

WHAT: Canadian prepaid wireless company Public Mobile tightened its budget in impressive ways for its new “Less for Less” campaign.

WHO: Public Mobile, Cossette

WHY WE CARE: The amount of money some companies spend on marketing campaigns that extol how much money the one can save with their services or products can be comically ironic. And Public Mobile has leveraged that discrepancy in its latest campaign “Less for Less.”

Created by agency Cossette, “Less for Less” incorporates the theme on the most literal level by featuring just one billboard in downtown Toronto (see above) and a series of commercial spots that are the audition tapes instead of a fully produced spot.

Baking the idea for a campaign within the execution is a savvy play that’s not only attention-grabbing but downright frugal. Check out all of the spots below.