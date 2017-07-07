Here’s What To Say When The Interviewer Asks, “Do You Have Any Questions For Me?”

Your job hunt’s moving along, and to prepare for your upcoming meeting with the hiring manager, you’re practicing your answers to all of the most common interview questions .

But, there’s one that you’re feeling a little stuck on–what are you going to say when the tables turn and you’re asked: “Do you have any questions for me?”

While it’s a great opportunity to engage in meaningful conversation with the interviewer–and yes, show off–it can be scary to take the wheel.

I’m not trying to make you even more nervous, but I really believe this is an important part to nail. You want to end strong, and it’s an opportunity to differentiate yourself from the other candidates. While most people who interview will be qualified, you can stand out by asking thoughtful questions that the person sitting across from you will actually remember.

Here are four different types you can ask (so you’re sure to have at least one option that seems like the perfect fit!):

1. Ask About What Makes Their Job Hard

What’s a challenge you currently are facing in your role?

How is the company helping you tackle this challenge?

Everyone faces challenges in their job–that’s a given. So, it’s not going to bring the conversation to a dead halt.

