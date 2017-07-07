Hodor For KFC, The xx For Calvin Klein: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Every brand should be on the lookout for opportunities to embed itself in culture in a way that doesn’t feel dirty. Obviously not every brand can become a natural extension of whatever media content it wants to be a part of, but it’s a goal worth exploring. Sometimes that just means creating great content that people want to watch, like that of Patagonia and Yeti. And sometimes that means finding the right collaborators, like Calvin Klein and The xx.

Fashion and music have long been joined at the hip, so The xx’s new video featuring Calvin Klein clothing makes sense, as the characters and story exist in their own world and just happen to be wearing one brand. It’s the type of stylish soft sell more brands could benefit from. Onward!

Absolut “Equal Love”

What: New ad from Absolut–and first by agency BBH London–that celebrates LGBTQ rights, and the brand’s long-standing support of the issue.

Who: Absolut, BBH London

Why We Care: It’s like a game of telephone, except with kissing. Directed by Aoife McArdle, who also helmed Audi’s Super Bowl spot, the ad aims to illustrate acceptance of any and all love through the simple act of a kiss—old, young, men, women, it doesn’t matter. A stylish, simple ode to equality.

The xx “I Dare You”

What: A new music video for The xx that doubles as a Calvin Klein ad, directed by photographer and filmmaker Alasdair McLellan.

Who: The xx, Calvin Klein