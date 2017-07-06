Why Volvo Is Going All-In On Electric Cars

Electric cars make up a tiny fraction–less than 1%–of total car sales in the U.S. But those sales grew 37% in 2016 , and they’re growing even faster in China, where consumers may buy 3 million electric cars a year by 2020 and 7 million a year by 2025. Now one major car manufacturer is betting that the future is electric: Beginning in 2019, each new model that Volvo releases will have an electric motor.

“This announcement marks the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car,” Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson said in a press release announcing the shift away from polluting vehicles.

The company won’t immediately stop selling the diesel and gas-powered cars that it already makes. If a new model is released at the end of 2018, for example, it will likely follow the standard industry production cycle of seven years. But Volvo will stop developing new conventional cars, and eventually, as the old models are retired, its fleet will no longer have traditional options.

Between 2019 and 2021, Volvo will launch five 100% electric cars–three Volvo models and two under Polestar, its premium brand. The rest of its new models will be either hybrid plug-ins or hybrids that generate power from braking.

The company is moving towards electrification more quickly than it initially thought was possible. In 2015, when Volvo first announced a plan for electrification, the company’s senior vice president of research and development said that the Volvo would focus on hybrids and that it would take time for fully electric cars to be viable.

But battery costs have plunged, falling almost 80% between 2010 and 2016, and are likely to fall further. Charging infrastructure is spreading. New regulations, like an EU law that limits CO2 emissions for cars, and France’s newly announced phase-out of internal combustion engines by 2040, mean that traditional technology has to change. And customer demand is increasing.

“We’re looking at the trends, and we’re looking at what our customers are saying to us, and that’s the reason why we’ve gone the way that we have,” Jim Nichols, technology and product communication manager for Volvo Car USA, tells Fast Company.