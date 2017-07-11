This Is Why Your Brain Sucks At Time Management

I’ve been a college professor for over 25 years now. So you’d think by now that I’d be pretty good at planning out my summer. Theoretically at least, I should be fairly skilled at figuring out what I’ll realistically be able to accomplish between the end of classes in May and the start of the fall semester in August. But I’m not.

Each year, I start the summer with high hopes, and end it having accomplished way less than I’d expected to. I blame my brain for that—here’s why.

Distances Muddy Your Mind

Our minds struggle with time management the longer the timeline we’re trying to manage becomes. There’s a lot of evidence in the psychological research that bears this out. In fact, time isn’t the only variable—your brain is wired to understand things that feel far away from you in time, space, or even your social network more abstractly than things it determines to be close to you.

This makes intuitive sense to many of us but doesn’t always factor into the ways we plan out our work. Think of it like this: When you start planning a project, its middle and end stages are farther away from you in time than its beginning, which invariably means they’ll be more abstract to you conceptually as well. But in addition, the other people you’ll need to work with on the project may have some distance from you socially, all by varying degrees—which means things can get pretty complicated fast.

Whether or not you realize it, thinking about the future abstractly (for any of these intersecting reasons), typically causes two major problems for planning. First and more obviously, you underestimate all the steps that will be involved—it just seems a lot simpler than it will likely prove to be. When I think about writing a paper, I often underestimate the number of times I’ll need to reanalyze the data from a study, or the number of new papers I’ll have to read in order to make sure that I’m current on the latest research in a certain area.

Second, you’ll probably fail to anticipate many of the specific distractions that will take you away from work. You forget about all the emails that will keep flooding in and need to be addressed. You discount the routine tasks that come up during the workweek that take up your time. You forget about how often minor emergencies happen at work that temporarily sideline your longer-term projects.

Finally, the social distance between you and other team members plays a subtle, unseen role. When the success of your project also relies on the activities of other people, you underestimate the amount of time it will take them to complete their tasks. Often, you aren’t deeply familiar with all the steps they’ll have to take in order to finish what they’ve been asked to do; you just assume those assignments are easier than they are simply because you’re not the one doing them. And even when you ask your teammates for a time estimate, their brains will behave just like yours—and underestimate the amount of time it’ll take to wrap things up.