American Startups Need To Hire More Immigrants–Like Me

My dad’s first job when my family moved to the United States was as an electrical engineer earning around $24,000 a year. I thought of him back in February, when thousands of people–many of them working even tougher jobs–took to the streets of New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and other cities in the “Day Without Immigrants,” a demonstration meant to illustrate immigrants’ impact on the American economy and workforce.

But as an immigrant myself, the son of immigrants, and an employer of immigrants, I know firsthand that our impact is even bigger than that–and our potential is bigger still. Some talk about immigrants’ contributions to the technology industry by pointing to the demand for hard skills, and they’re not wrong to. After all, the U.S. ranks a lowly 30th in math and 19th in science among the 35 member countries of the OECD. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The future of American innovation depends on immigrants. And no matter how much more controversial immigration issues become in the months and years ahead, I’ve never been more certain of that. Here’s why.

We Have More To Lose

For years after emigrating, my father worked for a horrendous boss who routinely clocked in at 5 a.m. and downed two pots of coffee before 6. My dad would get to work by 4 a.m. to make his boss’s coffee because he was so terrified of making a mistake and the possible repercussions. Like many immigrants, he did things others wouldn’t do because he was scared about losing it all. And it paid off. When his company announced mass layoffs in his department, he was the only one they kept on board.

Immigrant employees should never be motivated to work out of fear, and workplaces that exploit those anxieties are unconscionable. But the fact remains that people who’ve moved overseas and crossed borders for a shot at a better life are naturally driven to succeed—the stakes are just that high.