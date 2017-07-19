Study: Japanese workers overwhelmingly support office romances

While Japan’s cherry blossoms may seem like the height of romance, when it comes to finding love in Tokyo, the best place to look might be near the office coffee pot. A new study shows that there is nearly 90% support for office romances among Japanese workers. Let’s blame Pam and Jim for this one, eh?

As reported by RocketNews24, the study, which was conducted by Media Care Life Insurance, asked 1,000 new and veteran office workers their opinion on workplace romances and the results were unequivocally clear: Striking up a relationship over the Xerox machine is a-okay with them. According to the study, 86% of new employees said an office romance is fine with them, while 89% of grizzled workplace veterans, who are just slightly more dead inside, believe office affairs are okay, too. There are some caveats, though: No one wants a workplace romance to affect their work—i.e., they don’t want to see heart-eyes emojis in every office memo, and no one should be re-creating scenes from Secretary in the supply closet.

When Fast Company looked into the issue earlier this year, we found a study by career website Vault.com showing that more than half of U.S. employees have engaged in an office relationship, and 10% have even met their spouses at work. Of those who have dated a coworker, 42% said they had an ongoing, casual relationship; 36% said they had a “random office hookup”; 29% had been in a serious, long-term relationship; and 16% lived out the Pam and Jim dream and met their spouse or partner at The Office.

[Photo: Wavebreakmedia/iStock]