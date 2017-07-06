This Pulitzer-Winning Photographer Created The World’s First Photo Exhibit Shot With A Car

WHO: Volvo, Barbara Davidson

WHY WE CARE: Davidson won the Pulitzer Prize for feature photography in 2011 for her work with The Los Angeles Times, documenting victims of that city’s gang violence. Here, Volvo not only matches Davidson’s talent with its new car’s built-in camera system, but also illustrates a deeper connection between the award-winning photographer’s personal life and the brand. When she was young, Davidson was in a terrible car crash, and was told at the time the only reason she survived was because she was in a Volvo. That’s what they call authenticity in the ad business.