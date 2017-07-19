Apple has a new machine-learning journal that lets Apple scientists publicize their work

Apple is trying to shed its reputation for secrecy as it pursues more research talent in artificial intelligence and machine learning. After publishing its first AI research paper last December, the company has just launched the Apple Machine Learning Journal. The journal’s first entry describes a way to make computer-generated images look more realistic, so that machine-learning models can train on them without tedious human supervision.
The journal is still a far cry from academic research publications like Science, with no bylines and no indication of peer review on the initial publication. Still, it’s an interesting snapshot into what Apple’s scientists have been up to. For recruitment purposes, maybe that’s enough.