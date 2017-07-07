From Smarter Vacations To Working At MailChimp: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned what emotionally intelligent people do to recharge on vacation, why MailChimp puts its new hires through a week of onboarding before letting them do any actual work, and where in the U.S. people tend to take the least time off.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of July 1:

1. This Is How Emotionally Intelligent People Vacation

Self-improvement might not be at the top of your agenda as you head off on your summer vacation, but it’s easier to practice than you think. After all, there are some things you automatically do on vacation that might boost your emotional intelligence without even realizing it, like tuning into your surroundings and reflecting on your goals and priorities. You might as well make it count—here’s how.

2. Why MailChimp Doesn’t Let New Hires Work For Their First Week On The Job

For some companies, employee onboarding is nothing more than a tick-the-box exercise. For others, it’s a structured process that unfolds over several days. For email marketing service MailChimp, it’s definitely the latter. The company’s new hires go through a weeklong orientation that includes a behavioral assessment and sitting down with the research team for a “Customer Chat.” MailChimp’s chief culture officer Marti Wolf says that while this approach might sound inefficient, it’s “paid off in boosting success across the company.”