United’s CEO seems to really regret the dawn of social media

During an interview with CNBC’s Squawkbox , United CEO Oscar Munoz said that he’s “very concerned” about the company’s overbooked flight policy. You know, the policy that led the airline’s crew to think it was okay to have Dr. David Dao, a paying passenger, bloodied and hauled off a plane because they needed his seat? However, in the same interview, when asked about the incident involving Dao, Munoz said: “It’s a new era in regards to social media. That’s just something we have to accept. ”

Is it just us or does that seem to imply that he was also “very concerned” about his company’s name getting dragged on social media? The comment sounds like a CEO bemoaning the fact that his company’s screw-ups can be recorded, uploaded, and shared thousands of times, which is undoubtedly frustrating for a CEO, but probably not as frustrating as being dragged off a plane.

Munoz noted that United is trying to work past that customer service snafu by focusing on “reliability, flexibility, and information for its customers” and by working to “train and develop and nurture” a better customer service policy.

[Photo: Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images]