Preempt Those Travel Disasters

Road Warrior Preempt Those Travel Disasters. Expecting the unexpected may be an art, but even the savviest rogues of the road can get tripped up by Murphy’s Law once in a while. In the spirit of (practical) defiance, here’s a Fast Company survival kit: four tools for preventing a few of your worst-case scenarios from becoming real-life war stories. Beyond these disaster-proofed what-ifs, well, you’re on your own.

By Christine Canabou1 minute Read

What If … First Aid Lifesaver Prep Talk
You’re giving a presentation in a boardroom in Tokyo, and your laptop battery dies? Time to plug into a wall outlet. But how do you force an American plug into a Japanese socket? Laptop Travel www.laptoptravel.com Stock up on tech advice at this handy Web site, where you can order plenty of adapters that will allow your laptop plugs to fit a variety of international socket styles. If your tech gadgets aren’t dual voltage, a simple plug adapter is useless. You’ll need a converter or a transformer in order to be compatible with local standards.
A five-minute delay or a wrong turn can’t be spared as you dash between connecting flights from New York to Paris? QuickAID Airport Directory www.quickaid.com/airports Navigate your way through unfamiliar airports like a bona fide local. This site is loaded with handy information. Access the terminal maps of more than 30 U.S. airports. Time is money, and searching for an ATM can be a costly use of your limited airport minutes. Minimize hassle by using QuickAID’s cash-machine locator. The dollars-and-sense directions will save you time.
You catch the flu in Turkey, thousands of miles away from your doctor? Travel Health Online www.tripprep.com With more than 220 countries on file, this site is an essential guide to health-and-safety information. Get the local lowdown, from road conditions and crime warnings to reputable health-care providers. For peace of mind, locate U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide with the site’s Consular Information Sheets, compiled by the U.S. Department of State.
You miss an urgent call because your cell-phone runs out of juice while you’re in Brazil? Action Cellular Rent a Phone http://rentaphone.com Need a reliable way to communicate when you’re traveling abroad? Keep yourself connected with a cellular, GSM, or satellite rental phone. Rent by the day, week, or month. Phones are shipped to your home or office before you go, or you can pick them up at your hotel in your destination country. Same-day or next-day delivery is available.
