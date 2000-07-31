Preempt Those Travel Disasters

What If … First Aid Lifesaver Prep Talk

You’re giving a presentation in a boardroom in Tokyo, and your laptop battery dies? Time to plug into a wall outlet. But how do you force an American plug into a Japanese socket? Laptop Travel www.laptoptravel.com Stock up on tech advice at this handy Web site, where you can order plenty of adapters that will allow your laptop plugs to fit a variety of international socket styles. If your tech gadgets aren’t dual voltage, a simple plug adapter is useless. You’ll need a converter or a transformer in order to be compatible with local standards.

A five-minute delay or a wrong turn can’t be spared as you dash between connecting flights from New York to Paris? QuickAID Airport Directory www.quickaid.com/airports Navigate your way through unfamiliar airports like a bona fide local. This site is loaded with handy information. Access the terminal maps of more than 30 U.S. airports. Time is money, and searching for an ATM can be a costly use of your limited airport minutes. Minimize hassle by using QuickAID’s cash-machine locator. The dollars-and-sense directions will save you time.

You catch the flu in Turkey, thousands of miles away from your doctor? Travel Health Online www.tripprep.com With more than 220 countries on file, this site is an essential guide to health-and-safety information. Get the local lowdown, from road conditions and crime warnings to reputable health-care providers. For peace of mind, locate U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide with the site’s Consular Information Sheets, compiled by the U.S. Department of State.