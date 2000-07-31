Road Warrior
Preempt Those Travel Disasters. Expecting the unexpected may be an art, but even the savviest rogues of the road can get tripped up by Murphy’s Law once in a while. In the spirit of (practical) defiance, here’s a Fast Company survival kit: four tools for preventing a few of your worst-case scenarios from becoming real-life war stories. Beyond these disaster-proofed what-ifs, well, you’re on your own.
|What If …
|First Aid
|Lifesaver
|Prep Talk
|You’re giving a presentation in a boardroom in Tokyo, and your laptop battery dies? Time to plug into a wall outlet. But how do you force an American plug into a Japanese socket?
|Laptop Travel www.laptoptravel.com
|Stock up on tech advice at this handy Web site, where you can order plenty of adapters that will allow your laptop plugs to fit a variety of international socket styles.
|If your tech gadgets aren’t dual voltage, a simple plug adapter is useless. You’ll need a converter or a transformer in order to be compatible with local standards.
|A five-minute delay or a wrong turn can’t be spared as you dash between connecting flights from New York to Paris?
|QuickAID Airport Directory www.quickaid.com/airports
|Navigate your way through unfamiliar airports like a bona fide local. This site is loaded with handy information. Access the terminal maps of more than 30 U.S. airports.
|Time is money, and searching for an ATM can be a costly use of your limited airport minutes. Minimize hassle by using QuickAID’s cash-machine locator. The dollars-and-sense directions will save you time.
|You catch the flu in Turkey, thousands of miles away from your doctor?
|Travel Health Online www.tripprep.com
|With more than 220 countries on file, this site is an essential guide to health-and-safety information. Get the local lowdown, from road conditions and crime warnings to reputable health-care providers.
|For peace of mind, locate U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide with the site’s Consular Information Sheets, compiled by the U.S. Department of State.
|You miss an urgent call because your cell-phone runs out of juice while you’re in Brazil?
|Action Cellular Rent a Phone http://rentaphone.com
|Need a reliable way to communicate when you’re traveling abroad? Keep yourself connected with a cellular, GSM, or satellite rental phone. Rent by the day, week, or month.
|Phones are shipped to your home or office before you go, or you can pick them up at your hotel in your destination country. Same-day or next-day delivery is available.