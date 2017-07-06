We Watched Every “Fast & Furious” Movie To Better Understand Michelle Rodriguez’s Point

Michelle Rodriguez kicked off a firestorm last week by promising a fast and furious exit from the series she’s been part of for the past 16 years–if the next entry doesn’t “show some love to the women of the franchise.”

The actor who plays core character Letty Ortiz telegraphed her potential goodbye on Instagram the day The Fate of the Furious hit home media. That film’s director, F. Gary Gray, then responded defensively on Monday, explaining that, while he’s new to the franchise, he “thought there was a strong representation of women in the movie,” citing the fact that Charlize Theron plays the villain, and Dame Helen Mirren has a much-publicized cameo. Franchise star Vin Diesel, meanwhile, was a little more open to Rodriguez’s critique, agreeing that, while he’s proud of the franchise, “We must try to reach higher each time,” adding that “the challenge is what makes it fun and exciting.”

While Fast Company is loathe to position ourselves as end-all be-all arbiters of something as pernicious as sexism in blockbuster entertainment, we did find the time to go through the franchise to find some more specific examples of what Rodriguez might have been talking about.

There are a lot of things that might frustrate a woman who cares not just about having female characters represented on screen (there are a lot of women in these movies), but having them represented in a way that, as Rodriguez put it, shows love to them. Every film in the series has at least one, often many more, scenes that involve cameras lingering over the butts and boobs of various women—often with, like, their heads cut out of the frame, as they bend over into impractical positions to buff the hoods of various cars that the dudes in the film will drive. (Sometimes they’re painted gold!)

Women serving mostly as objects to ogle while the men get to do the exciting things isn’t a problem that’s limited to the Fast & Furious films, but it’s definitely a factor in this franchise even after eight films. The franchise is lauded for its diversity—of the twelve heroes who’ve formed the core team of lovable car-racing rogues in the series, only three (Paul Walker, Kurt Russell, and Scott Eastwood) have been white men. That’s a smaller number than the number of women on the team, with Rodriguez leading a roster that included Jordana Brewster (until Walker’s death, as their characters were married) and Gal Gadot, as well as current series star Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays computer expert Ramsey. Still, though, Rodriguez’s point about gender is well-taken when you consider that it still means that the men outnumber the women two to one. (These numbers ignore the secondary characters, as well as Minka Kelly’s star making turn as “Girl” in the 2 Fast 2 Furious prelude short film, but the ratio stays the same in either case.)