Burberry Combined Business And Creativity In One Exec. Here’s Why It Was A Bad Fit

In the world of fashion, it takes a special alchemy of talent to run a company. You need a visionary, of course: someone who can turn the human body into a canvas and reimagine the way we dress. But you also need a businessperson who understands how to build an engaging brand on the internet, connect with customers on social media, and experiment with an ever-changing smorgasbord of apps and tech tools. It’s rare to find all of these skills in the same person.

Burberry has learned this the hard way. Since 2014, Christopher Bailey has struggled to manage both the creative and the business side of Burberry in the dual roles of CEO and chief creative officer. Yesterday, Bloomberg Businessweek announced that Bailey, 46, was turning over the role of CEO to Marco Gobbetti, who has spent the last six months as Burberry’s interim executive chairman for Asia, and previously served as the CEO of Celine.

In Bloomberg’s story, Bailey was chatting with Gobbetti over a casual breakfast when it suddenly occurred to the CEO that he would like to pass the role on to his more seasoned colleague. “It wasn’t a big decision for me whether I had a CEO title or not,” Bailey told Bloomberg TV last summer, when these decisions were being worked out.

But there was much more going on behind the scenes.

From the start, shareholders thought that asking Bailey to take on both roles was poorly conceived. “They should let Bailey do what he does best, which is design,” one investor said. “It feels like he has been overstretched in both positions.”

Since he became CEO, Bailey’s enormous compensation package has regularly made headlines and stirred up outrage among shareholders. Over the last few weeks, the U.K.’s Investment Association and the Institutional Shareholder Services, both of which advise fund managers, issued respective alerts about Burberry, urging shareholders at its annual meeting to vote against the company’s report on compensation, claiming that Bailey was being overpaid.

Back in 2014, Burberry faced an earlier shareholder rebellion due to Bailey’s compensation, which included a £1.1 million annual salary plus a cash bonus of up to twice his salary, a onetime award of shares worth nearly £15 million, and a £440,000 cash allowance. A full 52.7% of investors voted against his pay package, which made it one of the largest boardroom protests against executive compensation.