NBC News is launching a twice-daily show on Snapchat to attract younger viewers

The “Stay Tuned” news show will be three to four minutes long per episode and feature two 10-second ads. It will focus on current events and other issues of the day and will air at 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. EDT on weekdays and 1 p.m. EDT on weekends, reports Reuters. NBC says it’s part of an effort to reach younger viewers who increasingly consume news on mobile only. For Snap, the company hopes the show will help increase user engagement, driving more users to consume content through the app. The average Snapchat user currently checks the app 18 times a day and uses it for more than 30 minutes in total.
