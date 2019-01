The company’s camera glasses were previously only available through pop-up vending machine locations and in the company’s own web store—and those who wanted the glasses had to wait weeks for their orders to ship from Snap. The Spectacles’ new availability on Amazon should help anyone who wants a pair get one, and it may also help Snap shift more of them. As Recode reported, Snap likely only sold around 60,000 of the Spectacles last quarter.