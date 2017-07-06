This Is How We Fix Silicon Valley’s Sexual Harassment Problem

Here it is again: more reports of sexual harassment in Silicon Valley. The news of sexism in tech is starting to feel as commonplace as a presidential tweet tirade–disturbing every time, but no longer shocking.

Women profiled in last Friday’s New York Times report and those who are now coming forward as a result of it have risked alienating potential funders and even the entire VC community by going public with their experiences. But will these sacrifices make a real difference? Or will there be a show of outrage that slowly blows over until six months from now, when the next scandal emerges?

If we want to solve the issue of pervasive sexual harassment, we must do more than gawk at these offenses and then go back to business as normal. It’s time to take action, and here’s where to start.

Look Deeper Than The Individual Perpetrators

Of course, the problematic behavior of individuals and companies should be called out and dealt with accordingly. But the conversations around these incidents need to be more nuanced than “Travis is a dick,” “McClure is a creep,” “Caldbeck is a predator.” If we want to mitigate sexist behavior on a systemic level, we need to identify the cultural factors that encourage and support it, because the problem of sexual harassment and sexism in Silicon Valley does not lie solely with just a few individuals. A necessary part of this conversation is: Why do women have less power than men in the tech industry? What practices support that hierarchy? What cultural norms sustain it?

Don’t Vilify Others At The Expense Of Examining Yourself

Just because your company isn’t as sexist as Uber or your moral compass isn’t as bent as Dave McClure’s, that doesn’t mean you’re off the hook. It may be tempting to pat yourself on the back and reassure yourself, “compared to [fill in the blank], I’m doing great.” But when it comes to fighting sexism, this them versus us mentality isn’t helpful (i.e., “they’re the sexists over there, we’re doing just fine!”) Blaming a few individuals can obscure the fact that we’re all guilty of sexism to some degree, because we are all part of a sexist culture.

If we want to solve the sexism endemic in Silicon Valley (and beyond), we can’t only chastise others, we have to do the hard work of identifying the misogynistic norms in our own thoughts, behaviors, and company cultures.

Recognize Problems In Your Company Before They Get Bigger

While most individuals and companies are not guilty of the more egregious actions described in various articles over the past few months, many of us are guilty of behaviors that are part of the same spectrum. If we look at sexual harassment as being on the more extreme end of a continuum of misogyny, then closer to the lesser end might be things like holding meetings at strip clubs, company cultures where team bonding means getting black-out drunk, having an almost exclusively male leadership team, or naming all your conference rooms after male scientists.