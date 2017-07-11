This Netflix Doc Has Everything You Need To Know About Trump-Era Threats To Free Press

This year’s Sundance Film Festival kicked off on the Friday before what turned out to be an ominous Inauguration Day. One of the directors at the festival spent his weekend in a frenzy, furiously editing in footage of Sean Spicer going nuclear on reporters over the size of the crowds at the event. (He incorrectly insisted it was the largest inauguration crowd ever.) It was about as much of Trump’s presidency as Brian Knappenbeger had time to fit into his film before its premiere later that week, and it was an unsettling bellwether for the war on media to come–culminating, for now, in the recent video Trump shared of himself body slamming a (photoshopped) representative of CNN.

The film, Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press, initially had little to do with the then-candidate. Instead, it was centered around another person who has been featured in a wrestling video or two: Hulk Hogan. Knappenberger intended Nobody Speak to explore how the wrestler, whose given name is Terry Bollea, ended up killing the Gawker media empire, with the vengeance-fueled help of venture capitalist Peter Thiel. At the same time, the director also wanted to cover casino magnate Sheldon Adelson’s purchase of the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper, which he saw as of a piece with the trend of big money influencing journalism. By the time he started filming, however, Knappenberger realized the significance of the threat Donald Trump posed to free press, and the scope of his film broadened.

“I could tell right away there were parallels between what was happening in that courtroom in Florida for the Hulk trial, and this larger bizarre election,” the director says. “It was pretty obvious right from the beginning, and yet like everyone else, we were kind of hanging on for the ride–what’s gonna happen here, what’s this all about? I don’t think anybody quite knew.”

Knappenberger had long been fascinated by the Gawker case. On the one hand, it was salacious and tabloid-grabbing; on the other, some serious, big-picture First Amendment and privacy issues were at stake. It was the end of the trial that really made it click for him, though. The $140 million verdict, combined with the requirement for Gawker to put up $50 million right away, sounded the death knell of an important adversarial media brand. Then there was the grand finale: the revelation that Peter Thiel was funding Bolleo’s case. At that point, it became a very different story; one the filmmaker wanted to track more closely.

As the implications of Sheldon Adelson’s concurrent purchase of the Las Vegas newspaper dawned on him, Knappenberger began thinking about how money could be leveraged to silence critics. Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign was gaining steam, complete with promises of opening up libel laws, and instructing of crowds to boo journalists covering his events. Something was happening. A groundswell of animosity toward the Fourth Estate was bubbling up, and powerful men were learning to attack the media in new ways. All the stories collided together organically when Peter Thiel ended up donating to Trump’s campaign and later becoming a part of the president-elect’s transition team.

There is a historical precedent for billionaires leveraging media for the sake of power. Extremely wealthy individuals have owned newspapers before. (One of them, William Randolph Hearst, is famously the inspiration for Citizen Kane.) Litigation financing isn’t new either, both for financial reasons and political reasons. (The ACLU, for instance, will occasionally take a case and come down on one side of it to make a point.) What is different with Sheldon Adelsen and Peter Thiel, however, and what rattled Knappenberger enough for him to want to make a documentary, was the secrecy of it all.