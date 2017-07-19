Google wants to be more like Facebook with its new news feed

The company has announced an overhaul of its iOS and Android search app, which will now display a Facebook News Feed-like list of stories, events, and content related to your hobbies, reports Reuters. Appropriately, Google is calling this new feature “Google Feed,” and it puts the company in direct competition with other online services that base the user experience around news feeds, such as Facebook and Twitter. Google Feed will roll out to mobile devices in the U.S. starting today and other countries around the world in the coming week.