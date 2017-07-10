The Three-Step Process That’s Kept 3M Innovative For Decades

The hardest part of my job is trying to find a problem worth solving. And around a decade ago, we found a huge one: up to 160,000–300,000 patients were incurring surgical-site infections (SSIs) in the U.S. each year. But the way we eventually solved it actually wasn’t unusually difficult. I’m a corporate scientist at 3M, but I’m also frequently known around here as a “Scout,” one of three designations—alongside “Entrepreneurs” and “Implementers”—within an organizational structure that’s helped us go from problem to product for decades.

For years, these three-part teams have rallied around a given project and seen it all the way through, then they disband and recombine to tackle the next challenge. Here’s how it works:

Follow Your Nose

Back in 2007, fellow 3M scientists and I were talking to customers, visiting hospitals and clinics, and reviewing the medical research when we learned that concern was rising about SSIs, especially those caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), and other potentially deadly forms of that bacterial strain. Approximately 20% of people are persistent carriers of it, and 60% are intermittent carriers. Since S. aureus is typically found in the nose, that put a lot of people at risk for infection during surgical procedures.

As Scouts, one colleague and I were essentially project hunters, and it seemed like we’d found our next one. There was already research suggesting that one common method of prevention—using the antibiotic drug mupirocin—can be effective in patients, but antibiotic resistance to that treatment was on the rise. Plus, the most common preventative measure required patients to apply an ointment into each nostril twice a day for five days prior to surgery. So the rate of non-compliance was a concern.

We thought one of our existing products could be adapted to help solve the problem, so we sat down with a team of three 3M Entrepreneurs—whose job it is to figure out how to capitalize on the opportunities Scouts come up with—and the five of us had a eureka moment: What about using iodine as a nasal treatment before each operation?

Passing The Baton

Consolidating a few years of hard work into a sentence or two, here’s what happened: The Scouts stepped aside, and the Entrepreneurs took over. Since those designations cross job titles, the Entrepreneurs on this project consisted of fellow scientists as well as engineering, manufacturing, and other functional experts—who together were taxed with removing the unknown.

They fleshed out an initial prototype and developed a number of chemical formulations for the product. Then each was rigorously modeled, tested, analyzed, tweaked, and tested. This, of course, took more time than it had my fellow Scout and me to identify the problem. The scouting phase took only three months, whereas the entrepreneurial development phase took about nine months.