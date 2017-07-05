Apple Asked Michel Gondry To Direct a Short Film On His iPhone And This Is What He Made

WHO: Apple, and director Michel Gondry.

WHY WE CARE: Beneath the veneer of dreaminess, there has often been a charmingly lo-fi, DIY aesthetic to Michel Gondry’s films. His Be Kind Rewind made this ramshackle aesthetic most manifest with a plot that involved Jack Black and Mos Def’s video store droogs remaking megahit movies on absolutely zero budget. Now, Gondry has forsaken fancy equipment himself for filmmaking with an iPhone.

Apple recently commissioned the visionary director behind Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and some of the greatest music videos ever, to showcase the possibilities of its flagship phone. Although several others have done impressive work with the same equipment, perhaps most notably Sean Baker’s fantastic feature Tangerine, recruiting a known visual stylist like Gondry makes a statement. (The statement is: this sandbox is big enough and sandy enough for anyone to play in it.) The resulting film is a typically eclectic short told mostly through the POV of a missing tricycle trying to reunite with its rightful owner.

Watch the film above, which comes with several tutorials about filmmaking using an iPhone for all the aspiring Gondry-types out there.