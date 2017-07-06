Will Writing That E-Book Really Boost Your Business?

If you haven’t written a book yet, you probably know someone who has—particularly if you’re an entrepreneur. A recent industry report found ISBN registrations for self-published titles have grown more than 375% since 2010, when the e-book market was heating up.

Being a published author is still widely considered a great way to establish yourself as an expert in your field, and the growth of self-publishing has made it easier than ever to do that. But it’s not always a sure bet. I’ve been traditionally published, and as a publicist, virtually all of my clients—most of whom are solopreneurs, freelancers, and small business owners—have either already written a book or want to.

To self-publish successfully (and typically that means selling either just an e-book or digital and print copies simultaneously), there are a few things worth knowing first.

Not All Self-Publishers Are Created Equal

Kristy Rodriquez wrote her book, Pure Nurture: A Holistic Guide to a Healthy Baby, to support her work as a certified prenatal health coach and prenatal yoga instructor. Looking back, she says the publishing process was sometimes more challenging than writing the book itself.

“I wish I had researched several self-publishing options,” Rodriquez says. “There are so many companies out there, and each has their own pros and cons.” A good place to start is simply to check out their reviews. The blurbs from satisfied authors that publishers post on their own site are all going to be positive, so dig deeper and look for other mentions of the company online.

Once you’ve got a few reputable companies to compare, the next step is pinning down how and when you’ll be paid as your book sells. Formulas for determining your earnings can vary greatly from one self-publishing platform to the next, so take the time to understand how each scenario might play out for you long-term.

It’ll Take More Time And Money Than You Expect

James Nowlin, author of The Purposeful Millionaire: 52 Rules for Creating a Life of Wealth and Happiness Now, says one of the biggest shocks to him was the time and expense involved in self-publishing his own book. “Writing an exceptional book will cost you twice as much time and money as you think,” he says.