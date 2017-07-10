What To Do When Your Boss Throws You Under The Bus

In a perfect world, your team members all row in the same direction under the leadership of your supervisor. But, sometimes, you’re doing your job, thinking you’re killing it, and suddenly your boss does the unthinkable: throws you under the bus.

advertisement

Whether you’re being blamed for something you didn’t do, unfairly maligned, or your boss suddenly reverses support for you and your work, it can be unsettling. In the worst circumstances, such actions can also damage your reputation with others. “It’s not uncommon. We did some research and nearly one-third of those that we surveyed said that a colleague or a supervisor has tried to make them look bad on the job. And nearly half of professionals surveyed by our division office team said that they’ve worked for unreasonable bosses,” says Diane Domeyer, executive director of The Creative Group, a staffing agency for creatives. Realizing that you’re not alone in this type of distressing situation can make you feel a little better, she says. But that doesn’t mean you have to just sit back and take what your bad boss dishes out, either. If you find yourself the target of unfair criticism, blame, or treatment, here’s how to respond. Stay Calm and Get the Facts Before you get angry, take a beat and make sure you have correct information, especially if it’s been relayed to you secondhand, says workplace expert Lynn Taylor, author of Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant: How to Manage Childish Boss Behavior and Thrive in Your Job. We all have our bad days, or you may be hearing the hyperbole of office gossip, she says. Discuss the situation with trustworthy people who witnessed or heard it, she suggests. Even if it’s true that your boss betrayed you, try to keep your emotions in check, she says. Getting angry or upset is going to make you look less professional, inadvertently supporting a negative message that’s out there. Document Your Side While the details of the situation are still fresh, be sure to document the facts for yourself with as much detail as possible. In fact, Taylor says, it’s a good idea to document just about everything in your job. “I think it’s good to document the good, the bad, and the ugly at any job,” she says.

advertisement