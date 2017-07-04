Here Are 38 Amazing Immigrants Worth Celebrating On Independence Day

PayPal cofounder Max Levchin is originally from Ukraine. Forever 21 cofounder Do Won Chang was born in South Korea. And former eBay president-turned-social entrepreneur Jeff Skoll started out in a far-off land called Canada.

Before any of them became industry titans shaping American culture, they were immigrants who eventually became naturalized citizens. The same is true of many modern American icons, from Hollywood stars like Liam Neeson (Northern Ireland) and Morena Baccarin (Brazil), to Noble Prize economist Daniel Kahneman (Israel) and Women for Women International founder Zainab Salbi (Iraq).

Toss in Adobe Systems CEO Shantanu Narayen (India), Sierra Nevada owner and president Eren Ozmen (Turkey), and Alabama U.S District Court judge Abdul Karim Kallon (Sierra Leone) and there’s a nice trend emerging: Those who come to this country seeking opportunity tend to take advantage of it.

Immigrants are twice as likely to start businesses as native-born Americans, and they or their children are responsible for over 40% of Fortune 500 companies, according to a Kauffman Foundation entrepreneurship report. In fact, there’s emerging evidence that when people become citizens they’re likely to be socially and politically active, which can shape society in a more representative way.

To honor that, the Carnegie Corporation released its annual list of Great Immigrants, highlighting the accomplishments of 38 highly influential, naturalized U.S. citizens originally from 30 different countries to show just how important their contributions are to the country, and encourage those eligible for citizenship to attain it. Everyone named above is an honoree. You can see the full list here.

“The ability of Americans to assimilate, to become one–you know, the ‘E Pluribus Unum’–is such an important tenet of our country,” says Geri Mannion, the director of Carnegie’s Strengthening U.S. Democracy Program, who naturalized from Ireland. “We started this campaign to really highlight that most people who come here want to naturalize and indeed do. They make major contributions to every single piece of American society.”