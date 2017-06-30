advertisement
  • 06.30.17
  • 12:52 pm

JBL Teams Quincy Jones To Give Artists And Audiophiles Creative Advice

The brand’s new content campaign for Jones’ signature edition headphones pairs the legend with influencers to pass on a lifetime of career wisdom.

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

There’s no shortage of brand content featuring famous faces, but for its newest campaign JBL is aiming to make Quincy Jones as a resource for young artists and creative people to learn from.

For its “Legendary Vibes” series, to promote its line of signature Quincy Jones headphones, JBL enlisted young artists and influencers like fashion designer Melody Ehsani, singer-songwriter Yuna, GQ writer Mark Anthony Green, and fashion vet Josh Peskowitz to chat with Jones about lessons learned over the course of his legendary career. The newest video in the series features Green talking to Jones about collaboration, creative anxiety, and craft.

Coltrane Curtis, founder and managing partner of agency Team Epiphany, says the approach with this series was to break through the content clutter by using conversations with Jones to act as mentoring opportunities for the brand’s target of influential millennials.

“Brands need to recognize, first, that this target does not need another piece of branded content to navigate–they are already inundated,” says Curtis. “Therefore, the content must be a utility. It needs to be useful, must speak to their passion points, their aspirations, and give them the tools to help achieve their goals.”

Jeff Beer is a staff editor at Fast Company, covering advertising, marketing, and brand creativity. He lives in Toronto.

