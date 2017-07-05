This Is Why It’s Not Always Bad To Have The Same Job Title For Two Years

Not too long ago, I looked at my LinkedIn profile and thought, “Wow, I’ve had my current title for a while now–almost two years.” It’s way longer than I’ve held any other position in the past before getting promoted. I started to wonder if there was something wrong with me, or if there was something more I should be doing to prove that I’m able to make the leap.

When I started asking myself what that next step looks like, I realized it’s not always bad to have the same title for a few years. To play my own devil’s advocate, there are of course times when it’s not a good sign. Let’s take a look at both scenarios.

It’s Okay To Have The Same Title If: You’re Getting The Opportunity To Lead New Projects

As frustrating as it might be to not receive recognition for your hard work in the form of a promotion, that doesn’t necessarily mean your teammates don’t lean on you for more advanced projects than your current job title would suggest.

Take a closer look at your current to-do list. Has your boss started trusting you with some really important initiatives? Do you feel that you’re still being compensated fairly? If the answer to both questions is yes, chances are that you’re punching above your weight class and that everyone around you recognizes it.

It’s Not Okay To Have The Same Title If: Your Responsibilities Haven’t Changed

On the flip side, you might have some soul searching to do if you’re doing the same tasks you were assigned in your first few months in your role. While a number of factors could be in play, chances are that you’re still doing those things because you haven’t proven to anyone that you can handle a little more.

If you’re unsure of how you’ve been performing, don’t be afraid to ask your boss for a little feedback to get a clearer idea of what’s really going on. You might not like what you hear, but you’ll know what you need to work on to take the next step in your career.